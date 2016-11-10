Cameron Mackintosh’s spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will come to Birmingham as part of a brand new North American Tour. Critics are raving that this breathtaking production is “bigger and better than ever before” and features a brilliant new scenic design by Paul Brown, Tony Award®-winning original costume design by Maria Björnson, lighting design by Tony Award®-winner Paule Constable, new choreography by Scott Ambler, and new staging by director Laurence Connor. The production, overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh, boasts many exciting special effects including the show’s legendary chandelier. The beloved story and thrilling score – with songs like “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You,” and “Masquerade” – will be performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this PHANTOM one of the largest productions now on tour.

Q. How is the new production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA “new”?

A. Following the 25th Anniversary of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, producer Cameron Mackintosh chose to honor PHANTOM’s worldwide success and its many fans with a new production. He chose a new creative team, including director Laurence Connor (co-director of the New 25th Anniversary Production of Les Misérables) and allowed them the freedom to tell this beloved story utilizing advances in theatrical wizardry. The production retains the beloved music, script, lyrics, and the Tony Award-winning costume design by Maria Björnson. Critics have hailed this new PHANTOM as “bigger and better than ever before.”

Q. Is this new production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA still the PHANTOM I know and love?

A. Absolutely! The show, from original producer Cameron Mackintosh, retains the beloved story and score by Andrew Lloyd Webber. The sets, lighting, and sound have been redesigned for this new production, while retaining the original Tony Award-winning costumes. This PHANTOM is as grand and enormous a spectacle as the original and brings a fresh, new design to the stage. This production travels in 20 trucks with a cast and orchestra of 52, making this PHANTOM one of the largest touring productions of a Broadway musical.

Q. Is there a chandelier? What will it do? Will it fall?

A. YES – There is a chandelier which incorporates advances in theatrical technology since 1986, when the original London production opened.

The chandelier and the scene where the Phantom exacts his revenge have been conceived in an exciting new way, utilizing elements on the stage and in the theater house, including the famous plunge over the heads of the audience, but with new surprises.

Q. Are there other special effects in the new production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA – such as the boat, candles, etc?

A. Christine’s journey into the Phantom’s lair has been completely redesigned and will incorporate a boat and candles in a brand new way. The new set design is by Paul Brown, a well known opera designer. He has created an authentic Paris Opera House environment with unique surprises and thrills for the audience, including the use of pyrotechnics and theater magic throughout the show.

Q. Is this new production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA playing elsewhere?

A. This new production toured the UK from February 2012 through May 2013 and was a tremendous success, selling out many performances. The North American tour is currently the only place to see the NEW production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA.

Q. Is this the same production as “The Phantom of the Opera at the Royal Albert Hall” televised on PBS?

A. No. This tour of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is an all-new, fully staged production that has never been televised.

Q. What will the music be like in this new production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA?

A. The entire original score and all the songs by Andrew Lloyd Webber (including “Music of the Night,” “All I Ask Of You,” and “Masquerade”) remain completely intact – no changes have been made. The orchestrations have been updated with a fresh and modern feel and have been implemented in all other productions of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA worldwide.

Q. Who directed this new production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA?

A. Director Laurence Connor provides the direction in this production. Audiences will find the new direction has an edge and mystery fitting for the subject matter. Other members of the creative team include a brilliant new scenic design by Paul Brown, the original Tony Award-winning costume design by the late Maria Björnson, new lighting design by Tony Award winner Paule Constable, and new choreography by Scott Ambler. The production is overseen by Matthew Bourne and Cameron Mackintosh.

Q. Is anyone from the original production associated with this new production of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA?

A. Producer Cameron Mackintosh and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber are the driving forces behind both the brilliant original production, as well as the spectacular new production. In addition, the original Tony Award-winning costumes by the late Maria Björnson are featured in the new production.